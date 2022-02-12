PSL7, Match 18 – Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by five wickets

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by five wickets in match number 18 of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing the 200-run target set by the Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators scored the required runs in 19.4 overs at the loss of five wickets.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first against Islamabad United in match number 18 of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today.

The match began at 7:30pm.

This is the second clash between Gladiators and United as Sarfraz-led team faced defeat in the first match.

Gladiators have suffered a major blow after Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the tournament due to his injury. However, Jason Roy is expected to return to the team.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United seem to be confident as they aim to strengthen their position on the points table.

Possible Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar/Sohail Tanvir

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood