Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Today – 19 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained stable, maintaining the same level that continues to keep investors and buyers on edge. The per tola rate remained fixed at Rs523,762 in the local market, showing no change despite ongoing fluctuations in global trends.

The price of 10 grams of gold also stayed steady at Rs449,041, Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, gold had surged by Rs1,000 per tola to reach this high level, making the current stability even more noteworthy for traders closely watching every shift.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Gold Per Tola 523,762 Gold 10 Grams 449,041 Gold Per Ounce $5,010 Silver Per Tola 8,494

On the international front, gold prices mirrored this calm, holding firm at $5,010 per ounce, including a $20 premium—signaling a broader pause in momentum across global markets.

Gold Prices

Dates 24K Gold 17-March-26 Rs523,762 14-March-26 Rs524,562 13-March-26 Rs533,262 12-March-26 Rs540,362 10-March-26 Rs539,562 05-March-26 Rs537,162 26-Feb-26 Rs540,562

However, not all precious metals followed the same path. Silver took a hit, dropping by Rs75 per tola to settle at Rs8,494, adding a contrasting twist to an otherwise steady day for bullion.

22 Karat Gold Prices