Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Today – 19 March 2026

By News Desk
5:07 am | Mar 19, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs3000 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained stable, maintaining the same level that continues to keep investors and buyers on edge. The per tola rate remained fixed at Rs523,762 in the local market, showing no change despite ongoing fluctuations in global trends.

The price of 10 grams of gold also stayed steady at Rs449,041, Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, gold had surged by Rs1,000 per tola to reach this high level, making the current stability even more noteworthy for traders closely watching every shift.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price
Gold Per Tola 523,762
Gold 10 Grams 449,041
Gold Per Ounce $5,010
Silver Per Tola 8,494

On the international front, gold prices mirrored this calm, holding firm at $5,010 per ounce, including a $20 premium—signaling a broader pause in momentum across global markets.

Gold Prices

Dates 24K Gold
17-March-26 Rs523,762
14-March-26 Rs524,562
13-March-26 Rs533,262
12-March-26 Rs540,362
10-March-26 Rs539,562
05-March-26 Rs537,162
26-Feb-26 Rs540,562

However, not all precious metals followed the same path. Silver took a hit, dropping by Rs75 per tola to settle at Rs8,494, adding a contrasting twist to an otherwise steady day for bullion.

22 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 468,416.67 447,125 383,250
Per 1 Gram 40,160.08 38,334.63 32,858.25
Per 10 Gram 401,600.83 383,346.25 328,582.5
Per Ounce 1,138,252.5 1,086,513.75 931,297.5

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 18 March 2026

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now