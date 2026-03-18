Leap 2026 Scheduled For Aug 31 Sept 3 In Riyadh

RIYADH – Organisers of LEAP, described as the world’s most attended technology event, have announced that its 2026 edition will be held from August 31 to September 3 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham.

The decision to schedule the event in late summer was made after consultations with partners and stakeholders, organisers said, adding that the timing is intended to ensure broad international participation and to maintain the event’s programming standards.

Launched in 2022, LEAP has grown into a major platform for technology and innovation, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants, including global industry leaders, investors and policymakers.

The upcoming edition is expected to bring together stakeholders from across the technology sector to discuss emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, deep tech, gaming and digital infrastructure.

“LEAP has always been about bringing the world’s most ambitious minds together to shape what’s next,” said Annabelle Mander, executive vice president at Tahaluf and co-creator of LEAP. She said holding the event in early September would help sustain global participation and the overall quality of the experience.

Organisers said further details regarding speakers, partners and programme highlights would be announced in the coming months.

More information, including registration details, is available on the event’s official website.