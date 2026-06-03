Public Holiday announced on June 15 for Islamic New Year

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates has officially announced 15 June 2026,as a public holiday for both government and private sector employees in observance of the Islamic New Year.

The operations across all sectors will resume on Tuesday, 16 June. Meanwhile, anticipation is growing across Pakistan as the country prepares for the arrival of the new Islamic year 1448 AH, expected to begin in mid-June 2026. Astronomical projections from the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council suggest that 1st Muharram is likely to fall on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

According to Ruet Secretary General Khalid Ejaz Mufti, the new moon will be born on 15 June 2026 at 7:54 AM. However, by sunset that same day, the moon will be less than 12 hours old across Pakistan—well below the commonly required visibility threshold of around 18 hours. With only about 30 minutes between sunset and moonset, conditions are considered extremely unfavorable for crescent sighting.

Experts indicate that under these circumstances, the Muharram crescent is unlikely to be visible anywhere in Pakistan, even with telescopes or binoculars, making a sighting with the naked eye virtually impossible.

Based on these calculations, the council expects that Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH will complete its full 30-day cycle, leading to the probable start of Muharram on 17 June 2026. However, officials stress that this remains an astronomical forecast rather than a final determination.

In Pakistan, the official announcement will be made by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing verified moon sighting reports, which will ultimately confirm the beginning of the Islamic New Year.