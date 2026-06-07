Gb Chief Election Commissioner Directs Ros To Issue Verified Form 45

GILGIT – Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz has directed all returning officers of the 24 constituencies to issue verified Form-45 without delay.

The Chief Election Commissioner instructed that the process must be ensured in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Elections Act 2017 and the Election Rules 2017.

The Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan has further directed all returning officers to fully implement these instructions.

According to the Election Commission, Form-45s are being issued at all polling stations where vote counting has been completed. It also urged media channels not to run unverified reports regarding the non-issuance of Form-45.

The Commission reiterated that clear instructions have been issued once again to ensure strict compliance with the electoral procedures.