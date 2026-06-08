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Currency Rates Today in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Open Market Rates – 8 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:41 am | Jun 8, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed mixed trends in latest trading session, with Pakistani rupee showing fluctuations against major global and regional currencies.

US Dollar recorded at Rs278.25 for buying and Rs279.50 for selling. Euro stood at Rs321.95 (buying) and Rs326.45 (selling), while UK Pound was quoted at Rs372.33 and Rs378.50 respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.55 (buying) and Rs76.55 (selling), Saudi Riyal at Rs73.95 and Rs74.65, and the Qatari Riyal at Rs74.77 and Rs75.77.

Asian currencies showed relatively softer valuations, with the Chinese Yuan at Rs38.05/Rs38.80, Japanese Yen at Rs1.72/Rs1.82, and Indian Rupee at Rs2.75/Rs2.99. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar traded at Rs196.29/Rs201.25, and the Canadian Dollar at Rs198.60/Rs203.31.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.25 279.50
Euro EUR 321.95 326.45
British Pound GBP 372.33 378.50
UAE Dirham AED 75.55 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.77 75.77
Australian Dollar AUD 196.29 201.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.90 743.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.60 203.31
China Yuan CNY 38.05 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 43.39 43.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.91 35.91
Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.99
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 883.25 893.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.18 67.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.47 165.81
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.88 28.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.98 220.83
Swedish Krona SEK 30.27 30.57
Swiss Franc CHF 350.35 356.85
Thai Baht THB 8.53 8.68
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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