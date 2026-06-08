Currency Rates Today in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Open Market Rates – 8 June 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed mixed trends in latest trading session, with Pakistani rupee showing fluctuations against major global and regional currencies.

US Dollar recorded at Rs278.25 for buying and Rs279.50 for selling. Euro stood at Rs321.95 (buying) and Rs326.45 (selling), while UK Pound was quoted at Rs372.33 and Rs378.50 respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.55 (buying) and Rs76.55 (selling), Saudi Riyal at Rs73.95 and Rs74.65, and the Qatari Riyal at Rs74.77 and Rs75.77.

Asian currencies showed relatively softer valuations, with the Chinese Yuan at Rs38.05/Rs38.80, Japanese Yen at Rs1.72/Rs1.82, and Indian Rupee at Rs2.75/Rs2.99. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar traded at Rs196.29/Rs201.25, and the Canadian Dollar at Rs198.60/Rs203.31.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 278.25 279.50 Euro EUR 321.95 326.45 British Pound GBP 372.33 378.50 UAE Dirham AED 75.55 76.55 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.65 Qatari Riyal QAR 74.77 75.77 Australian Dollar AUD 196.29 201.25 Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.90 743.90 Canadian Dollar CAD 198.60 203.31 China Yuan CNY 38.05 38.80 Danish Krone DKK 43.39 43.79 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.91 35.91 Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.99 Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 883.25 893.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.18 67.88 New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.47 165.81 Norwegian Krone NOK 27.88 28.18 Singapore Dollar SGD 214.98 220.83 Swedish Krona SEK 30.27 30.57 Swiss Franc CHF 350.35 356.85 Thai Baht THB 8.53 8.68