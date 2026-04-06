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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar, Pound, Euro, Dirham Rates – 6 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 6, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows minimal changes in currency market. According to the latest rates, US dollar (USD) hovered at Rs279 for buying and Rs280.15 for selling. Euro (EUR) was traded at Rs321.42 for buying and Rs327.42 for selling, while UK pound sterling (GBP) stood at Rs368.79 for buying and Rs374.04 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) was priced at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling, while Saudi riyal (SAR) was recorded at Rs74.4 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling. Qatari riyal (QAR) stood at Rs73.86 for buying and Rs74.5 for selling, and the Omani riyal (OMR) was traded at Rs720.38 for buying and Rs732.95 for selling.

Other major currencies also recorded notable rates in the market. Australian dollar (AUD) was available at Rs188.78 for buying and Rs193.77 for selling, while the Bahrain dinar (BHD) stood at Rs729.47 for buying and Rs739.75 for selling. Canadian dollar (CAD) was traded at Rs198.02 for buying and Rs204.5 for selling, and the Chinese yuan (CNY) was priced at Rs36.45 for buying and Rs37.55 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.15
Euro EUR 321.42 327.42
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368.79 374.04
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.86 74.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.38 732.95
Australian Dollar AUD 188.78 193.77
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.47 739.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.02 204.5
China Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.01 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 2.05 2.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 884 896.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.36 163.57
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.94 220
Swedish Korona SEK 30.2 30.5
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.2
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Apr-2026/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-per-tola-gold-price-6-april-2026
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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