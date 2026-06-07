Four security personnel martyred in Rawalakot firing by banned group

RAWALAKOT: Four personnel of law enforcement agencies were martyred after miscreants belonging to the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee opened fire in Rawalakot.

According to a spokesperson for the Inspector General (IG) Police Azad Kashmir, more than 20 police and security personnel were also injured in the firing incident.

The IG of Azad Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the attack, stating that the miscreants of the banned action committee deliberately and systematically targeted the security personnel.

It is noteworthy that the Azad Kashmir government had recently declared the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee a banned organization. The outlawed group has also announced a strike on June 9.