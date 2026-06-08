Rain forecast for Lahore revealed amid ongoing heatwave

LAHORE – Severe heat conditions are expected to persist across much of Pakistan, while several parts of Punjab, including Lahore, may receive rain and thunderstorms on June 11–12, according to weather and disaster monitoring authorities.

The National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has warned that from June 7 to 12, southern parts of the country will continue to experience intense heat, while northern and mountainous regions may see intermittent rain and storm activity. The advisory also highlights an increased risk of landslides and flash floods due to accelerated glacier melting in upper regions.

Authorities say Sindh, southern Punjab and low-lying areas of Balochistan are likely to remain under severe heat stress, with above-normal temperatures expected to persist in central and southern Punjab. Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and northern Punjab are also forecast to experience unusually hot weather between June 7 and 10.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected on June 11–12 in parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir may also receive scattered rainfall, while light rain with thunderstorms is possible in parts of northeastern Balochistan such as Zhob and Musa Khel.

Most areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar, are likely to remain hot and dry.

The NEOC further cautioned that rising temperatures are speeding up glacier melt in northern regions, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), flash floods and landslides in downstream valleys. Authorities have urged relevant departments to strengthen preparedness measures and advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official safety guidelines.