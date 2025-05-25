Lahore Qalandars Chase Third Title, Quetta Gladiators seek redemption in PSL 10 Final Today

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League Season 10 Showdown is all set to be held in Lahore as Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators lock horns today.

The curtain is set to fall on the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tonight, as two sides will play for title in what is said to be a thrilling final at Lahore’s historic Gaddafi Stadium. Sunday’s clash will see Lahore bidding for their third PSL title, while Quetta eyes redemption and a long-awaited championship under new captain Saud Shakeel.

PSL 10 Final

Quetta Gladiators have enjoyed stellar campaign this season, finishing top of points table with 15 points from 10 matches. Under the leadership of Saud Shakeel, Quetta looked consistent, and confident throughout the league.

The skipper highlighted their strong track record at Gaddafi Stadium, where they have won five out of six matches this season. “It’s been a lucky ground for us, and we hope that trend continues tonight.

Qalandars, the defending champions and two-time PSL winners, are aiming for a historic treble. Captain Afridi led the team with flair and aggression, expressed confidence ahead of the final.

Shaheen led squad had tougher route to the final, finishing fourth in the league stage. However, they displayed remarkable form in the playoffs, defeating arch-rivals Karachi Kings and then blowing away Islamabad United by 95 runs in a dominant display.

As fans aet set to flock to Gaddafi Stadium and millions tune in from around the world, all eyes will be on Lahore tonight—weather permitting—for a PSL final that could deliver drama, glory, or heartbreak.