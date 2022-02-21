PSL7, Match 30: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi make last league match memorable

LAHORE – Seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik led Peshawar Zalmi to a Super Over win over Lahore Qalandars in the last match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), league stage, at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

Playing first, Zalmi set a 159-run target for Qalandars. Qalandars fell a run short and took the match into a Super Over after Shaheen Shah Afridi hit 22 runs in the last over.

The 30th fixture of the flagship T20 tournament started at 7:30 pm. Batting first, the Yellow Storm set a 158-run target for Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars for a loss of seven wickets.

Going down in the history books 📚 The final game of our round, and what a game it was! We finally got to witness a super over and Shaheen’s magic with the bat! @PeshawarZalmi won the super over. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/QrjjIdxfyy — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2022

As both squads have sealed their place in the playoffs, they come in the field today to get top rank. Qalandars are currently ranked the second in the points table with six wins from nine games.

The franchise under a young skipper comes into today’s game with a stunning 66-run win over Islamabad United and will be looking to enter Qualifier 1 with winning momentum.

On Saturday, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan left for his national duty after playing the last match for Lahore Qalandars. The right-arm spinner received a befitting farewell from his teammates and a big warm hug from skipper.

You are a super star @rashidkhan_19. Your hard work, support & sportsmanship will be missed my brother. Good luck for the national duty. Brilliant #HarryBrook, it was such a special knock.



Team, as we are one step closer to the dream, let's give it all. #MainHoonQalandar #Dilse pic.twitter.com/7kyg48WqdJ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Zalmi clinched last three games that helped them almost seal third place in the table however they lost the previous encounter against Qalandars.

Gaddafi's pitch helps hitters and bowlers alike while the squad that wins the toss will be the first to field.

PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 10 ... 11:49 PM | 17 Feb, 2022 LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 10 runs in the 24th match of the flagship Pakistan Super ...

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Muhammad Umar, Salman Irshad.