PIA suspends flight operation for UAE’s Fujairah amid Middle East tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines has temporarily stopped its flight operations to Fujairah for the next two days due to the current security situation in the Gulf region.

In a statement, the airline said the move was taken as a precaution in response to rising security concerns affecting several Gulf countries, with the suspension taking effect immediately.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that while services to Fujairah have been paused, flights to the UAE city of Al Ain will continue without disruption. For now, Al Ain will be the only destination in the United Arab Emirates served by the airline.

Passengers have been urged to keep track of the latest flight updates and reach out to airline offices for any assistance related to their travel arrangements.

A day earlier, a PIA flight traveling from Fujairah to Lahore was diverted to Karachi late at night after a technical issue developed during the journey.

According to an airline spokesperson, flight PK-178 experienced a problem related to cabin pressure while in the air. In response, the pilot reduced the aircraft’s altitude to 10,000 feet as a safety measure.

The plane was subsequently landed safely at Karachi Airport without any reported injuries.

A team of PIA engineers began working overnight to fix the fault and ensure the aircraft’s readiness for further operations.