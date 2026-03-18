BISE Lahore issues key guidelines for Matric 2026 exams starting March 27

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has issued important instructions for students appearing in the 2026 matriculation annual examinations, which are scheduled to begin on March 27.

The board said candidates are required to arrive at their examination centers at least 45 minutes before the scheduled start time. Students arriving after the designated reporting time will not be allowed entry under any circumstances.

To ensure the integrity of the exams, all centers will conduct biometric verification for every candidate, confirming the identity of each student before allowing them to take their papers.

The board has also included these mandatory instructions on students’ roll number slips. Authorities stressed that strict adherence is required to maintain a fair and organized examination environment.

Officials said these measures aim to uphold transparency, prevent cheating, and ensure merit-based evaluation throughout the examination process.

Earlier, the Punjab government decided to introduce digital biometric verification for students in a bid to curb cheating, forgery, and irregularities in the 2026 Matriculation and Intermediate exams.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), attended by senior officials from all nine educational boards of Punjab.

Under the new system, students will undergo biometric identification before entering the examination hall.

The meeting also approved reforms for practical exams, including the introduction of a standardized grading system, CCTV monitoring in laboratories, and a digital marking system. These measures aim to minimize human errors and corruption during the examination process.

Additionally, the government has decided to increase compensation for examination staff and invigilators to ensure their accountability and honesty.