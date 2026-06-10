MUZAFFARABAD – Concerns raised as investigators claimed to have uncovered evidence of alleged links between Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, Indian spy agency RAW and the banned TTP.

Allegations surfaced after leaked audio and video recordings hinted at cross-border coordination, prompting authorities to widen their probe and intensify scrutiny of those allegedly involved.

Pakistan’s security and intelligence agencies reportedly uncovered what officials describe as coordinated network linking Fitna al-Khawarij, India’s intelligence agency RAW and a banned action committee amid unrest and instability in AJK.

An audio recording and video featuring militant identified as Shahzad, believed to be operating from Afghanistan, surfaced before investigators. Security sources said it opened a new chapter in the probe, prompting authorities to widen investigations and intensify scrutiny of suspected facilitators, coordinators and operatives allegedly connected to the network.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the recordings provide what they describe as evidence of communication and coordination between militant elements based across the border, foreign handlers and individuals associated with the banned organization. Authorities claim the objective was to amplify anti-state narratives, exploit public grievances and create an atmosphere of uncertainty within Pakistan.

Security sources further allege that the clip reveals Shahzad speaking from Afghan territory while delivering a message that officials believe mirrors an externally crafted anti-Pakistan narrative. Investigators argue that the material points to a broader effort to influence public opinion and stoke instability rather than a localized campaign.

Officials also claim evidence suggests operational guidance and instructions were being relayed from Afghanistan to members linked to the banned committee to organize disruptive activities, mobilizing crowds and challenging state authority under the guise of public issues.

For ordinary Pakistanis already grappling with economic and social challenges, the allegations underscore growing concerns about external actors allegedly seeking to exploit domestic frustrations for strategic purposes. Security officials maintain that genuine public concerns should not be allowed to become tools in the hands of groups pursuing agendas that threaten national stability.

Authorities say investigations are continuing, with forensic analysis and intelligence assessments underway to determine the full scope of the alleged network. Several suspected facilitators and intermediaries are reportedly under scrutiny as investigators work to trace communication channels and identify additional links.