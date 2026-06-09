Kashmir’s Joint Awami Action Committee kickstarts Long March from Bhimber amid Unrest

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Kashmir witnessed security clampdown and shutter down strikes as members of banned Bhimber–based Joint Awami Action Committee started long march, setting stage for widening disruptions across multiple districts.

Around 18,00-2,000 participants are taking part in the agitation, moving from Bhimber in phases through different regions. Authorities report that groups of protesters are advancing from areas including Barnala, Kotli, and nearby localities, gradually making their way toward Mirpur and Rawalakot, while security forces maintain heightened patrols along key highways.

The march is expected to continue from Mirpur to Rawalakot and to reach Muzaffarabad, raising concerns of further escalation in the region.

The situation in Muzaffarabad remained tense, with a complete shutdown being observed following a call from the Awami Action Committee. Markets across the city remain closed, while government offices are officially open but are operating with a minimal presence of staff.

Public transport comes to halt, and all petrol pumps in the city have been shut down. Despite the imposition of Section 144, groups of young people have been seen gathering at key intersections, adding to concerns about crowd control and enforcement challenges.

Authorities had earlier imposed restrictions after the government declared the Joint Awami Action Committee a banned organisation, further intensifying the political atmosphere on the ground.

In Muzaffarabad, some traders say the closure of businesses is voluntary and not the result of any coercion. One local shopkeeper stated that he shut down his shop on his own and will continue the strike until demands are addressed or an official announcement ends the protest.

Traders estimate that the ongoing shutdown is causing losses of nearly Rs1billion per day, while thousands of daily-wage workers in the hotel and service sectors have been forced to stay home, cutting off vital income streams.

While conditions in Muzaffarabad remain largely calm for now, reports from other parts of region remain mixed, with conflicting accounts about law and order as the long march continues to unfold.