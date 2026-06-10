Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashes near Muzaffarabad; all members on board martyred

RAWALPINDI – A tragedy struck near Muzaffarabad as a Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed moments after take-off following a reported technical malfunction, leaving no survivors on board.

The devastating incident claimed the lives of all military personnel aboard, sending shockwaves across the country. Rescue and recovery teams rushed to the crash site immediately after the accident, while authorities sealed the area and launched an urgent investigation into the cause of the crash.

A formal board of inquiry has been ordered to uncover what led to the fatal disaster. Senior military leadership, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), expressed profound grief over the loss of the brave personnel and extended heartfelt condolences and prayers to the bereaved families.

The nation mourns yet another painful sacrifice by its armed forces, as tributes pour in for the martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty.

more updates to follow on this…