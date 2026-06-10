Karachi Weather Update: RealFeel Temperature over 40°C in metropolis amid humid conditions

KARACHI – Sindh capital remained under the grip of intense heat as humid conditions pushed the city’s feels-like temperature to 41°C amid an ongoing nationwide heatwave.

According to weather data, the actual temperature in the metropolis reached 37°C, while humidity levels of around 52-56% increased the perceived temperature. The heat index was recorded at 44°C, indicating potentially hazardous conditions for prolonged outdoor exposure.

PMD shows partly sunny skies, with west-southwesterly winds blowing at 33 kmph. The dew point stood at 25°C, showing extremely humid conditions, while visibility was reduced to 5 kilometres.

PMD already issued heatwave alert for several parts of the country, warning that the current spell is expected to continue until June 12. The department said a persistent high-pressure system is driving temperatures well above seasonal averages, with some regions likely to experience temperatures up to 7°C higher than normal.

Karachi has witnessed consecutive days of oppressive weather. Just a day earlier, the city’s heat index had climbed to 48°C, underscoring the severity of the ongoing hot spell.

Met Office forecasts Karachi’s daytime temperatures to remain between 40°C and 43°C through June 12, while night-time temperatures are also expected to stay elevated, limiting relief for residents after sunset.

Authorities urged citizens to take precautionary measures, particularly children, women and elderly people who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Residents have been advised to avoid direct sunlight between 10am and 4pm, remain well-hydrated and reduce unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours.