Pdma Issues Rain Alert For Most Punjab Districts Over Next Two Days

LAHORE – The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a rain alert for most districts of the province over the next two days.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, rainfall is expected across much of Punjab from the evening of July 11 through July 12.

The areas likely to receive rain include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal.

Rain is also forecast for Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, and surrounding areas.

In southern Punjab, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, and Bhakkar are also expected to receive rainfall during the forecast period.