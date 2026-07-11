DI Khan Man freed after being Chained by his own sons over Property Dispute

DI KHAN – An elderly man’s decision to give his daughters their rightful share of the family property allegedly turned into a nightmare for him as police rescued him after he was reportedly chained and confined inside his home by his own sons.

DI Khan police rescued the man who was chained to a bed and locked inside cot inside a room by his own sons, after he reportedly decided to give his daughters a share in the family inheritance.

ڈیرہ اسماعیل خان: اراضی کے تنازع پر پہاڑپور کے گاؤں کوٹ جائی میں دو بیٹوں نے مبینہ طور پر اپنے والد کو زنجیروں اور رسیوں سے باندھ کر پانچ روز تک کمرے میں قید رکھا۔ بیٹی کی اطلاع پر پولیس نے بزرگ کو بازیاب کرا لیا، جبکہ ملزمان کے خلاف مقدمہ درج کر کے تلاش شروع کر دی گئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/bmFX3JQsKS — Tribal News Network (@TNNEnglish) July 11, 2026

The incident came to light on Saturday after the victim’s daughter approached police, alleging that her father, identified as Allah Yar, had been unlawfully confined inside the family’s house in the Kot Jai area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to SP Paharpur Division Iqbal Khan Baloch, police immediately acted on the complaint and raided the residence, where officers discovered the elderly man tied with chains and ropes to a charpai inside a dark room. Preliminary findings indicate he had remained in captivity for five days before being rescued.

Investigators said the two accused, identified as Habibullah and Shoaib, subjected their father to the ordeal in an attempt to force him into transferring ownership of his land in their names. Police believe the dispute escalated after the elderly man expressed his intention to distribute part of his property among his daughters, a move that reportedly triggered the alleged confinement.

After rescue operation, police shifted the victim to a safe location and registered a criminal case against both suspects at Paharpur Police Station. Raids are underway to arrest the accused, while investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the case. The incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges many women face in securing their lawful inheritance despite clear legal protections.