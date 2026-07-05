Lahore Weather Update: Rain likely today, bringing relief from Hot, Humid conditions

Rain is expected to cool down the weather in Lahore, as partly cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected to provide relief from hot and humid weather.

In its advisory, Met Office said temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 38°C, while intermittent rainfall is also forecast to continue throughout the coming week, helping ease the intensity of the heat. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in Lahore today, with rain likely in different parts of the city, bringing further relief from the recent heatwave.

The current temperature in the city has been recorded at 33°C, while temperatures are expected to range between 31°C and 38°C during the day. Humidity has been recorded at 61%, with winds blowing at 8 km/h, making the weather feel comparatively pleasant.

PMD also forecast intermittent rainfall throughout the coming week in Lahore, which is expected to further reduce temperatures and keep weather conditions pleasant. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions in view of possible rain and stay updated with the latest weather advisories.

Meanwhile, Karachi is expected to experience cloudy weather today, with light drizzle possible in some parts of the city. According to the PMD, the temperature had already reached 30°C during the morning, while the mercury is expected to climb to 36°C later in the day.

In the federal capital Islamabad, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail throughout the day. PMD said the sky may turn partly cloudy during the evening. The morning temperature was recorded at 29°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 40°C.

PMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.