Weak monsoon system persists across Punjab; light rain likely in Lahore

LAHORE – A weak monsoon system remains active across Punjab, with a chance of light rain in parts of Lahore during the afternoon due to intermittent cloud cover.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a new monsoon system is expected to enter Pakistan on July 7, bringing the possibility of more widespread rainfall across Punjab.

The minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 30°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 39°C.

The PMD said there is a chance of light rain at isolated places across the province over the next 24 hours.