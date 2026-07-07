Lahore receives widespread rainfall

LAHORE – Heavy rain lashed several parts of Lahore on Tuesday, bringing relief from the heat and humid weather.

According to rainfall data, the highest precipitation of 40.2mm was recorded in Saggian, followed by 39.2mm at Pani Wala Talab, 37.4mm at Chowk Nakhuda, and 35mm at Lakshmi Chowk.

Other areas also received moderate rainfall, with 17mm recorded in Farakhabad, 4.6mm in Mughalpura and Samanabad, 4.2mm in Gulshan Ravi, 3mm at Upper Mall, 2.2mm in Tajpura, 1mm on Jail Road, and 1mm in Shadipura.

The rainfall provided temporary relief from soaring temperatures, while wet roads and water accumulation were reported in several parts of the city.