Travel Advisory issued for Northern Areas as Heavy Rains raise Safety Concerns

ISLAMABAD – Rains continue to lash parts of Pakistan, with risk of flooding, landslides and poor visibility increasing, and now National Highways and Motorway Police have urged travellers to avoid non-essential journeys and stay updated before heading out.

In the latest advisory, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) issued nationwide travel advisory, urging motorists and tourists to avoid unnecessary journeys as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter several parts of the country, including Hazara region.

The warning follows weather forecast by Met Office, which predicted widespread rainfall on July 7 and 8. The advisory comes after torrential rain disrupted traffic in parts of Hazara, where flooding, poor visibility and hazardous road conditions affected movement on the GT Road and motorway network.

Officials warned that continued rainfall could make highways increasingly dangerous, with slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility significantly raising the risk of accidents. Drivers have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and keep their headlights switched on while travelling in wet conditions.

NHMP also cautioned people planning to travel to northern and mountainous areas, warning that persistent rainfall could trigger landslides, falling rocks and other natural hazards. Travellers have been urged to postpone non-essential trips and check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions before leaving home.

Authorities warned that seasonal streams and water channels could overflow rapidly during heavy rain, creating life-threatening situations for motorists. Drivers and tourists have been advised not to attempt crossing flooded roads or waterlogged sections of highways.

NHMP reminded motorists to remain fully attentive while driving and avoid using mobile phones behind the wheel, stressing that distractions can prove especially dangerous during severe weather. Officials also advised commuters to stay updated on motorway and highway conditions before beginning their journey. For the latest traffic information or emergency assistance, travellers can contact the NHMP helpline at 130 or follow the department’s official social media platforms for real-time updates.