Pakistan rain forecast for 6-10 July 2026 – Alert issued

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert warning of heavy rainfall, flash flooding and possible landslides in several parts of the country from July 6 to July 10.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), an active weather system is expected to enter northern Pakistan on July 6, bringing thunderstorms and rain to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region and northeastern Punjab.

The authority said intermittent rainfall is forecast between July 7 and 10 across the upper catchment areas of the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers, with heavy downpours expected at some locations.

Rainfall intensity is likely to increase on July 7 in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab and northern Balochistan.

NDMA said the expected rainfall could lead to a rise in inflows into Tarbela and Mangla dams and a slight increase in water levels in the major rivers. However, it added that there is currently no threat of large-scale river flooding.

The authority cautioned that flash floods could occur in hill torrents and seasonal streams, while low-lying urban areas may experience urban flooding. It also warned of possible landslides and falling rocks in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

NDMA has directed all relevant agencies to remain on alert and advised the public to follow official weather updates, travel advisories and emergency alerts. Citizens have also been encouraged to use the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application for the latest information.