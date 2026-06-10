25000 Prize Bond June 2026 Draw, Winners List

PESHAWAR – Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw No. 22 was held in Peshawar, bringing exciting news for thousands of investors across Pakistan. The draw, conducted under the supervision of the National Savings system, announced major cash prizes worth millions of rupees.

The draw included 2 grand prizes of Rs30,000,000 each, 5 second prizes of Rs10,000,000 each, and 700 third prizes of Rs. 300,000 each, making it one of the most anticipated savings draws in the country.

Rs25000 Prize Bond Winners 2026

First Prize Amount Bond Rs. 30,000,000/- 009663 Rs. 30,000,000/- 845124

Second Prize Amount Bond Rs. 10,000,000/- 187375 Rs. 10,000,000/- 216012 Rs. 10,000,000/- 583887 Rs. 10,000,000/- 747225 Rs. 10,000,000/- 763842

The draw also distributed 700 prizes of Rs. 300,000 each among thousands of participants nationwide. The complete list is available through official National Savings channels and authorized prize bond result platforms.

Rs. 25,000 Premium Prize Bond is one of Pakistan’s most popular savings instruments, offering both security and the chance to win large cash rewards. The scheme allows investors to keep their money safe while participating in periodic prize draws held across major cities.

Officials confirm that such draws are typically conducted quarterly, attracting widespread participation from individuals seeking both savings stability and high-value winnings.