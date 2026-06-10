Is Viral Punjab Police Officer dancing video Real or AI-Generated? Here’s what we know

A clip showing a female Punjab Police officer dancing in uniform triggered social media frenzy, with users sharing clip before without verification.

The controversy erupted after social media user posted footage with sarcastic caption, mockingly that Punjab Police introduced a “new interrogation method” so effective that even the toughest criminals would spill their secrets within minutes. The post quickly gained traction, spreading across X, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp groups.

As the clip went viral, some users criticized the conduct allegedly shown in the footage, while others questioned whether the video was genuine at all. Several commentators pointed to unnatural movements, arguing that the footage is another AI-generated manipulated content.

ویل ڈن پنجاب پولیس

واہ جی واہ!

پنجاب پولیس نے تو تفتیش کا نیا اور انوکھا طریقہ متعارف کرا دیا ہے۔ اب نہ فرانزک کی ضرورت، نہ لمبی تحقیقات کی پریشانی! ایسی "اسپیشل ٹیم" سامنے آ جائے تو بڑے سے بڑا مجرم بھی چند منٹوں میں سارے راز اگل دے۔ لگتا ہے اب جرم کی دنیا کے بادشاہوں کے لیے بھی… pic.twitter.com/g9sHHS2Xu4 — Asmavia Chaudhary🇵🇰 (@AsmaviaChaudhry) June 9, 2026

Many social media users warned against blindly sharing the clip, stressing that no evidence had surfaced to confirm the identity of the woman or verify the video’s authenticity. Others alleged that the footage may have been created specifically to damage the image of Punjab Police at a time when AI-generated misinformation is becoming increasingly common online.

The incident shows growing trend in which almost real-looking AI videos rapidly gain traction before facts can catch up. Fact-checkers have repeatedly debunked similar viral clips falsely portraying actresses, models, or digitally altered individuals as Punjab Police personnel, highlighting how uniforms and edited visuals are often used to mislead audiences.

Online sentiment shifted toward skepticism as users scrutinized the footage frame by frame, with many concluding that the clip was likely fabricated. Some even called for authorities to investigate the source of the video and identify those responsible for creating or spreading potentially misleading content.

Punjab Police officials are expected to respond on viral clip, and there is no independent evidence confirming that the woman seen in the video is an actual police officer.