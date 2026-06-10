HBL Services go down in Pakistan for 3 Days amid Major System Upgrade

KARACHI – Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan’s largest private-sector bank serving millions of clients, shared an update announcing a temporary halt in its services.

The bank will remain offline for three days as it carries out a major system upgrade, marking a significant but planned disruption aimed at improving future banking performance and reliability.

According to the announcement, the suspension is being carried out in coordination with other major banks, including Meezan Bank and Allied Bank, which are also undergoing similar maintenance activities during the same period.

The bank said the decision has been taken to facilitate comprehensive technical upgrades and infrastructure improvements. These enhancements are expected to strengthen both digital banking systems and branch-level services, ensuring better speed, stability, and reliability once operations resume.

During the 3-day suspension, all banking services, including online platforms, ATM-related functions, and branch operations, will remain unavailable or significantly disrupted. Customers have been advised to plan their financial transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.

HBL issued public advisory urging users to complete urgent payments, withdrawals, and transfers before the scheduled downtime, as normal services will only resume after the maintenance window concludes.

The temporary closure is part of a broader effort within the banking sector to modernize systems and improve long-term service efficiency for customers across Pakistan.