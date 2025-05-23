Naeem, Perera fire Lahore Qalandars to 202 in Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United

LAHORE – Mohammad Naeem and Kusal Perera smashed entertaining half-centuries to help Lahore Qalandars post 202/8 against Islamabad United in the PSL 10 Eliminator 2 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Qalandars overcame an early blow—losing Fakhar Zaman for 12—to build momentum through Naeem’s explosive 25-ball 50 and a 70-run stand with Abdullah Shafique (25).

Perera then took charge, blasting 61 off 35 balls, supported by cameos from Rajapaksa (22) and Asif Ali (15).

Tymal Mills led United’s bowling with 3/42, while Irshad grabbed two wickets.