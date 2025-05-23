PAS Association condemns Punjab Ombudsperson’s verdict against Moazzam Iqbal Sipra

LAHORE – The Pakistan Administrative Service Association (Punjab Chapter) has expressed grave concern over the recent decision issued by the Punjab Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace against Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

The Association deems it necessary to clarify its position on this matter for the record.

Moazzam Iqbal Sipra is regarded as one of the most competent and honest officers in the service. Throughout his 20-year career, no one has ever questioned his capability, integrity, or character. The present case relates to his tenure as Director General of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA). During his service in 2021, he dismissed the complainant—a female employee of the same department—after departmental proceedings on various charges. The complainant challenged this decision by filing an appeal and a writ petition in the High Court, but her claims were rejected at all levels.

Two years after her dismissal, she lodged a complaint under the Protection of Women Against Harassment at the Workplace Act before the Punjab Ombudsperson for Women. It is on record that her initial complaint did not mention sexual harassment. However, several days later, she filed an additional complaint alleging sexual harassment.

This raises serious doubts about the credibility of the case. It must be clarified that the Protection of Women Against Harassment at the Workplace Act specifically addresses sexual harassment, yet there is no evidence or indication that the departmental actions were motivated by such harassment.

The decision was based on testimonies from two witnesses who had themselves been dismissed from the department on charges of corruption and misconduct. Additionally, in 2023, the same complainant was dismissed by a female Director General of the department on charges of corrupt practices and incompetence.

Sipra has already challenged the ongoing proceedings before the Governor of Punjab, the appellate authority, and has obtained a stay order. However, in a surprising move, the Ombudsperson announced her decision despite the Governor’s restraining order.

The Association affirms that the officer has the legal right to appeal, which he will undoubtedly exercise. However, this decision is being exploited by vested interests, including the land mafia, to defame him, which the Association strongly condemns. The Association stands firmly with its esteemed member in defending his legal rights and denounces the smear campaign against him.