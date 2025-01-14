Bangladesh military leadership visits Pakistan to strengthen defence ties

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Qamarul Hasan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of Bangladesh’s Armed Forces, is visiting Pakistan with a delegation, during which he held meetings with senior military leadership.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PSO of Bangladesh’s Armed Forces met with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to discuss the emerging security situation in the region.

The Army Chief reaffirmed the importance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the wider region. He stated that both countries will continue to play their part in regional security through mutual cooperation and defense measures.

ISPR further reported that both parties emphasized the significance of strong bilateral defense relations.

During the meeting, both nations agreed to enhance sustainable partnership and Lieutenant General Qamarul Hasan praised the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Army, recognizing their immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Qamarul Hasan also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and strategic matters.

ISPR mentioned that the discussion focused on enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries, with both sides underscoring the importance of strengthening military relations.

Both parties agreed on the need to protect this partnership from any external disruptions and to continue cooperation to promote regional peace, security, and stability.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza stated that both countries share a common vision for a secure and prosperous future, which is based on strong defense cooperation.