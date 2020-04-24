Pakistan COVID-19 cases can surge to 200,000 by mid-July, warns WHO chief
Web Desk
12:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Pakistan COVID-19 cases can surge to 200,000 by mid-July, warns WHO chief
Share

ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned that coronavirus cases can surge to 200,000 by mid of July in Pakistan if effective prevention measure are not taken. 

Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General WHO, at the launch of the Pakistan National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan virtual conference said that the virus has spread to across the globe, adding that economies, human lives are at risk due to the pandemic. 

“Coronavirus Response Plan is a joint strategy of the Government of Pakistan, United Nations and its partners. It is aligned with the Global Goals of United Nations, Pakistan’s National Action Plan and WHO’s global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan,” said Dr. Tedros

Talking about situation in Pakistan, he said: “Almost  115+ districts are affected, largely in Punjab & Sindh. The COVID19 outbreak is creating significant additional pressure on an already overburdened health system, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of affected populations”.

He called for paying special attention to mitigate the socio-economic and nutritional impacts of the COVID19. 

"Without effective interventions there could be an estimated 200K+ cases by mid-July. The impacts on the economy could be devastating, doubling the number of people living in poverty,” Dr. Tedros warned.

The number of coronavirus cases surged to to 11,115 in Pakistan on Friday, while The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 237, according to the National Command and Control Centre. At least 2,527 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 85, while Sindh follows with 73 fatalities. Punjab has so far reported 65 deaths; Balochistan, 8; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 3.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday). 

More From This Category
Indian troops kill three more youth in IOK, toll ...
11:01 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Govt launches online Pakistani Diaspora Health ...
10:02 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran urge nation to ...
09:34 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Pakistan Army will not take IS allowance, says DG ...
12:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support ...
11:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: 146.47 mln ...
10:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom Hanks gives a boy named Corona a special gift after he’s bullied
05:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr