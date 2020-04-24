Pakistan COVID-19 cases can surge to 200,000 by mid-July, warns WHO chief

ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned that coronavirus cases can surge to 200,000 by mid of July in Pakistan if effective prevention measure are not taken.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General WHO, at the launch of the Pakistan National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan virtual conference said that the virus has spread to across the globe, adding that economies, human lives are at risk due to the pandemic.

“Coronavirus Response Plan is a joint strategy of the Government of Pakistan, United Nations and its partners. It is aligned with the Global Goals of United Nations, Pakistan’s National Action Plan and WHO’s global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan,” said Dr. Tedros

Talking about situation in Pakistan, he said: “Almost 115+ districts are affected, largely in Punjab & Sindh. The COVID19 outbreak is creating significant additional pressure on an already overburdened health system, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of affected populations”.

He called for paying special attention to mitigate the socio-economic and nutritional impacts of the COVID19.

"Without effective interventions there could be an estimated 200K+ cases by mid-July. The impacts on the economy could be devastating, doubling the number of people living in poverty,” Dr. Tedros warned.

The number of coronavirus cases surged to to 11,115 in Pakistan on Friday, while The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 237, according to the National Command and Control Centre. At least 2,527 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 85, while Sindh follows with 73 fatalities. Punjab has so far reported 65 deaths; Balochistan, 8; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 3.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).