Pakistani delegation leaves for Afghanistan to calm Chaman border tension
PESHAWAR – A Pakistani delegation comprising religious clerics and tribal elders left for Afghanistan on Monday to calm down the situation flared up after shelling incidents at the Chaman border.
Nine Pakistanis were killed and over two dozen injured in two separate incidents of unprovoked shelling by the Afghan border forces on civilian population in the bordering area on the Pakistani side in less than a week.
The 16-member Jirga entered Afghanistan via the Chaman border crossing to hold talks with Afghan Taliban. The members of the delegation told media that they would try to convince the Afghan Taliban to avoid such attacks in the future. They said disputes should be resolved through dialogue.
Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Afghan Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad and issued strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.
The foreign office, in a statement, said the shelling resulted in loss of life, injuries and damage to property on the Pakistani side.
“It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard,” reads the statement.
At least one person was killed and over dozen injured after Afghar border forces targeted civilian population in Chaman area on Friday. This was second incident in less than week as eight people were martyred and several others wounded in an attack on Sunday.
