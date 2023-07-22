Search

Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan

22 Jul, 2023
Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan

Toyota has discontinued the nameplate of Vitz in Pakistan, with the variants of the old model still holding a healthy share in the local market due to its uber look and stylish interior.

Toyota Vitz is a famous hatchback in Pakistan as it offers a comfortable, efficient, and stylish driving experience, and is available in various engine sizes. Its transmission comprises a 5-speed manual as well as a 5-speed automatic.

The car is said to be a perfect city ride for small families, and it is backed by a robust engine as it was introduced as an affordable and reliable vehicle. The car is available in several trims and configurations that can accommodate the driver’s needs and driving styles.

Its exterior offers a unique and distinctive design language, while interior and safety features make it a perfect choice in a budget. Vitz comes with basic features like cruise control, climate control, power door mirrors, and satellite navigation.

Toyota Vitz Latest Price 

Models Price
Toyota Vitz F 1.3 Rs 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0 Rs 3,450,000
Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 Rs 3,137,120
Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III Rs 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 Rs 3,200,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 Rs 3,300,000
Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 Rs 4,300,000
Toyota Vitz F 1.0 Rs 2,300,000

Toyota Vitz Specifications

Displacement  - 996 - 1496 cc
Horse Power - 68 - 95 hp
Torque - 92 - 120 Nm
Kerb Weight - 970 - 1110 KG
Fuel Type - Hybrid & PetrolDimensions - 3945 x 1695 x 1500 mm
Ground Clearance  - 140 - 160 mm
Mileage - 15 - 34 KM/L
Fuel Tank - 36 - 42 L
Top Speed - 160 - 180 KM/H
Tyre Size - 185/60/R15

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

