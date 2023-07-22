Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan

Toyota has discontinued the nameplate of Vitz in Pakistan, with the variants of the old model still holding a healthy share in the local market due to its uber look and stylish interior.
Toyota Vitz is a famous hatchback in Pakistan as it offers a comfortable, efficient, and stylish driving experience, and is available in various engine sizes. Its transmission comprises a 5-speed manual as well as a 5-speed automatic.
The car is said to be a perfect city ride for small families, and it is backed by a robust engine as it was introduced as an affordable and reliable vehicle. The car is available in several trims and configurations that can accommodate the driver’s needs and driving styles.
Its exterior offers a unique and distinctive design language, while interior and safety features make it a perfect choice in a budget. Vitz comes with basic features like cruise control, climate control, power door mirrors, and satellite navigation.
|Models
|Price
|Toyota Vitz F 1.3
|Rs 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0
|Rs 3,450,000
|Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0
|Rs 3,137,120
|Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III
|Rs 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5
|Rs 3,200,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5
|Rs 3,300,000
|Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3
|Rs 4,300,000
|Toyota Vitz F 1.0
|Rs 2,300,000
Displacement - 996 - 1496 cc
Horse Power - 68 - 95 hp
Torque - 92 - 120 Nm
Kerb Weight - 970 - 1110 KG
Fuel Type - Hybrid & PetrolDimensions - 3945 x 1695 x 1500 mm
Ground Clearance - 140 - 160 mm
Mileage - 15 - 34 KM/L
Fuel Tank - 36 - 42 L
Top Speed - 160 - 180 KM/H
Tyre Size - 185/60/R15
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.97
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
