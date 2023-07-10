Suzuki Swift latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Suzuki Pakistan is one of the leading automakers in the country, with its variants dominating the market. The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift also holds healthy share due to its stunning look and stylish interior.
The five-door hatchback is available in three variants – GL, GL (CVT), and GLX (CVT) – and in six colours – Solid White, Silky Silver, Mineral Grey, Phoenix Red, Black and Cerulean Blue.
The GL variant features a DOHC 16 valve VVT engine coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission while the GL (CVT) variant is equipped with same engine but it additionally features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
The GLX (CVT) variant also features the same engine and transmission as the GL (CVT) variant, with identical specifications for maximum output and torque.
Exterior
From keyless smart entry to the bold chrome accented grill to the crafted polished alloys, from the muscular body lines to the pillar mounted back-door handles, the all-new Swift exudes raw power. It features Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps.
Interior
With the push of a single button begins your pleasure drive, with an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console you are in charge. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.
Performance
A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response. And direct-response steering gives you a feeling of control over impressive turning angles for precision that makes driving a more heightened experience. The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.
Price
As of July 2023, the price of base variant Suzuki Swift GL stands at Rs4,256,000 while the GL (CVT) is available at Rs4,457,000 and top of the line GLX (CVT) at Rs4,960,000.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
