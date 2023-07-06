Suzuki Cultus latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Suzuki Cultus, the five-door hatchback, is one of the most selling variants of the Japanese automobile manufacturer in Pakistan.
Pak Suzuki rolled out the third-generation Suzuki Cultus in 2017. The three-cylinder 998cc vehicle is equipped with the Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamics exterior combining with the power of K Series engine makes your drive absolutely effortless.
In Pakistan, Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants – VXR, VXL, and AGS. The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.
Suzuki Cultus Mileage
Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.
Exterior
The stylish design and trendier look combines with the aerodynamic shape make Cultus a more vibrant choice in its class.
Interior
The Cultus is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to interior space and comfort. With luggage space that’s larger than ever before, there is no need to worry about what to bring. The high seating positioning and expanded visibility increase the sense of freedom.
Immobilizer
It is also equipped with anti-theft device to prevent the car from taking ignition from an unauthorized key.
Price
The company has revised the price of the five-door vehicle for several times this year due to import restriction imposed by the government due to shortage of dollars.
As of July 2023, the Cultus VXR is available at Rs3.718 million and Cultus VXL Rs4.084 while the current price of Cultus AGS stands at Rs4.366.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.