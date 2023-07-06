Search

Suzuki Cultus latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan
LAHORE – Suzuki Cultus, the five-door hatchback, is one of the most selling variants of the Japanese automobile manufacturer in Pakistan.

Pak Suzuki rolled out the third-generation Suzuki Cultus in 2017. The three-cylinder 998cc vehicle is equipped with the Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamics exterior combining with the power of K Series engine makes your drive absolutely effortless.

In Pakistan, Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants – VXR, VXL, and AGS. The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Suzuki Cultus Mileage

Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.

Exterior

The stylish design and trendier look combines with the aerodynamic shape make Cultus a more vibrant choice in its class.

Interior

The Cultus is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to interior space and comfort. With luggage space that’s larger than ever before, there is no need to worry about what to bring. The high seating positioning and expanded visibility increase the sense of freedom.

Immobilizer

It is also equipped with anti-theft device to prevent the car from taking ignition from an unauthorized key.

Price

The company has revised the price of the five-door vehicle for several times this year due to import restriction imposed by the government due to shortage of dollars.

As of July 2023, the Cultus VXR is available at Rs3.718 million and Cultus VXL Rs4.084 while the current price of Cultus AGS stands at Rs4.366.

