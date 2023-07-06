Search

PM Shehbaz to hand students free laptops tomorrow

06:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
PM Shehbaz to hand students free laptops tomorrow
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N-led coalition government is all set to restore the youth laptop scheme for college and university students from tomorrow (Friday).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will distribute the laptops among students at a ceremony to be held at the Convention Centre in Islamabad. The ceremony will begin at 10:00pm and it will be attended by the students and officials. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">????: بے انتہاء رکاوٹوں، انتھک کوششوں اور پُر عزم حوصلوں سے سفر طے کرنے کے بعد پرائم منسٹر لیپ ٹاپ سکیم کی بحالی!<br><br>وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کل اسلام آباد میں ملک کے ہونہار طلباء کو لیپ ٹاپس تقسیم کریں گے۔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMLaptopScheme?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMLaptopScheme</a> <a href="https://t.co/RWSoWeIQph">pic.twitter.com/RWSoWeIQph</a></p>&mdash; Prime Minister&#39;s Youth Programme (@PMsYouthProgram) <a href="https://twitter.com/PMsYouthProgram/status/1676898070888579073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Students must have a valid CNIC/ B-Form number.
  • A valid student as of the closing date for application submission
  • Students enrolled in Ph.D./ MS/ MPhil or equivalent 18-year program.
  • Students enrolled in a 4-year or 5-year bachelor’s degree program
  • Students enrolled in MBA Program (3.5 years, 2.5 years, and 1.5 years)

PM laptop Scheme HEC Registration Online

  •            Students can submit the online application at PM Youth Program's official portal at https://laptop.pmyp.gov.pk/
  •            Students need to put all the required personal information, including ID card number, mobile contact, and email address.
  •             Following the completion of registration, the applicant needs to log in to their account. 
  •             Please visit “Application Status” section to check the status of the application
  •              Applicants can also check the List of Eligible Universities and colleges available on the website

PM laptop scheme 2023 — A step-by-step guide

