PM Shehbaz to hand students free laptops tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N-led coalition government is all set to restore the youth laptop scheme for college and university students from tomorrow (Friday).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will distribute the laptops among students at a ceremony to be held at the Convention Centre in Islamabad. The ceremony will begin at 10:00pm and it will be attended by the students and officials.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">????: بے انتہاء رکاوٹوں، انتھک کوششوں اور پُر عزم حوصلوں سے سفر طے کرنے کے بعد پرائم منسٹر لیپ ٹاپ سکیم کی بحالی!<br><br>وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کل اسلام آباد میں ملک کے ہونہار طلباء کو لیپ ٹاپس تقسیم کریں گے۔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMLaptopScheme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMLaptopScheme</a> <a href="https://t.co/RWSoWeIQph">pic.twitter.com/RWSoWeIQph</a></p>— Prime Minister's Youth Programme (@PMsYouthProgram) <a href="https://twitter.com/PMsYouthProgram/status/1676898070888579073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Eligibility Criteria

Students must have a valid CNIC/ B-Form number.

A valid student as of the closing date for application submission

Students enrolled in Ph.D./ MS/ MPhil or equivalent 18-year program.

Students enrolled in a 4-year or 5-year bachelor’s degree program

Students enrolled in MBA Program (3.5 years, 2.5 years, and 1.5 years)

PM laptop Scheme HEC Registration Online