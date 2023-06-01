PM laptop scheme 2023 — A step-by-step guide

The PML-N government has announced it will give laptops to college and university students after reviving the famous youth laptop scheme.

In the next phase, at least 100,000 laptops will be distributed to students. The youth laptop project rekindles hope for students who are now looking to register themselves to the portal for free laptops.

What is the PM laptop scheme in Pakistan?

The PM Laptop Scheme will help students in higher education institutions continue their studies online besides giving them opportunities to find online work and new learning skills, which would be really helpful before entering the professional world.

Is any laptop scheme for students?

Under the latest project, students enrolled in Higher Education Institutes across the country and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will get laptops. In previous years, several phases were executed by the Higher Education Commission.

How I get a laptop by prime minister?

Applicants eligible for the laptops need to register themselves online at the web portal. Here’s the link https://pmyp.gov.pk/

What is the eligibility criteria for PM laptop scheme?

Students must have a valid CNIC or B-Form number.

Students must be enrolled by December 31, 2022, and not before the duration under this table.

Prime Minister Laptop Scheme 2023 registration last date

The closing date for application submission is June 20, 2023

Who is eligible for laptop scheme 2023?

Register yourself today for the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme 2023 and avail free laptop.

What is the eligibility criteria for PM laptop scheme?

Laptops under the PM Youth laptop scheme will be purely distributed on a merit basis.

The government will decide to share as per university enrollment, and the laptop quota for each degree programme.

Balochistan quota has been 14 percent, and 14,000 laptops will be distributed in the sparsely populated region. The remaining 86,000 laptops will be allocated to public sector HEIs in accordance with their enrollment preferences.