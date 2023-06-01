PM laptop scheme 2023 — A step-by-step guide

The PML-N government has announced it will give laptops to college and university students after reviving the famous youth laptop scheme.
In the next phase, at least 100,000 laptops will be distributed to students. The youth laptop project rekindles hope for students who are now looking to register themselves to the portal for free laptops.
The PM Laptop Scheme will help students in higher education institutions continue their studies online besides giving them opportunities to find online work and new learning skills, which would be really helpful before entering the professional world.
Under the latest project, students enrolled in Higher Education Institutes across the country and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will get laptops. In previous years, several phases were executed by the Higher Education Commission.
Applicants eligible for the laptops need to register themselves online at the web portal. Here’s the link https://pmyp.gov.pk/
Students must have a valid CNIC or B-Form number.
Students must be enrolled by December 31, 2022, and not before the duration under this table.
The closing date for application submission is June 20, 2023
Register yourself today for the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme 2023 and avail free laptop.
Laptops under the PM Youth laptop scheme will be purely distributed on a merit basis.
The government will decide to share as per university enrollment, and the laptop quota for each degree programme.
Balochistan quota has been 14 percent, and 14,000 laptops will be distributed in the sparsely populated region. The remaining 86,000 laptops will be allocated to public sector HEIs in accordance with their enrollment preferences.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
