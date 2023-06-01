WATCH — Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg to Drake's One Dance

Lollywood actress, Mehwish Hayat, is known for making headlines whether it is another of her remarkable achievements or a simple post on social media that sets the temperature soaring. With millions of followers on social media platforms, the 35-year-old star is often stealing spotlight all to herself.

Being the ultimate internet queen that she is, the Chhalawa diva shared a short clip of herself dancing next to Hasan Rizvi which captured the attention of netizens.

Letting her fans in on her secret, the Baaji actress stated, "This is what happens when two friends with an insatiable love for music and dance come together" adding that the duo grooved to One Dance by American rapper, Drake.

The catchy song, Hayat explained, "will always hold a very special place in our Hearts!"

Finding the unpaid actors in her viral video, Hayat noted, "I love how the birds in the background seem to be dancing along with us."

"perhaps they also like Drake, " she quipped.

Social media users, including Lollywood stars Ayesha Omar, Sana Fakhar, Hira Mani, and Ushna Shah, have poured in love for the diva.

The post managed to amass more than 29k+ likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaungi opposite Humayun Saeed, Baaji, and made her Hollywood debut with MCU's Ms Marvel.