Woman arrested after attacking lady police officer at Lahore checkpoint

LAHORE – During routine checking at the Mahmood Booti checkpoint, a female car driver became agitated and engaged in an altercation.

According to the Dolphin Force spokesperson, the enraged woman blocked regular traffic on the Eastern Bypass by parking her car and misbehaved with other officers present at the checkpoint, even issuing serious threats.

A lady police officer on duty asked the woman to move her car aside, but the driver, in a fit of rage, struck the officer on the head with a metal bottle. The officer, Rabab, sustained a head injury.

The spokesperson stated that the aggressive woman, identified as Sumaira, was taken into custody and shifted to the Manawan Police Station. A case will be registered after legal proceedings.