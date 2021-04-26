Salman Khan and Disha Patani's show off killer dance moves in ‘Seeti Maar’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani have left their fans awestruck with their stunning dance moves in a song of upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The video of the upbeat song Seet Maar was shared by Khan on Instagram.

“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline,” Salman Khan wrote, hailing Allu Arjun, who featured in the original video song.

The song Seeti Maar is the rendition of the famed Telugu song of the same name that featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.