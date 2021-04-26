Salman Khan and Disha Patani's show off killer dance moves in ‘Seeti Maar’
Web Desk
09:10 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Salman Khan and Disha Patani's show off killer dance moves in ‘Seeti Maar’
Share

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani have left their fans awestruck with their stunning dance moves in a song of upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The video of the upbeat song Seet Maar was shared by Khan on Instagram.

“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline,” Salman Khan wrote, hailing Allu Arjun, who featured in the original video song.

The song Seeti Maar is the rendition of the famed Telugu song of the same name that featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to ... 08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

NEW DELHI – Indian comedian Sugandha Mishra and fiancé Sanket Bhosale are all set to ties the knot ...

More From This Category
LSA Board of Governors realign award categories 
09:22 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to ...
08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ...
08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel launches first MTJ flagship ...
07:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Indian celebrities moved by Pakistan's kindness ...
07:42 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Atif Aslam prays for India amid worsening ...
06:52 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LSA Board of Governors realign award categories 
09:22 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr