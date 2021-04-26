Salman Khan and Disha Patani's show off killer dance moves in ‘Seeti Maar’
Share
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani have left their fans awestruck with their stunning dance moves in a song of upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
The video of the upbeat song Seet Maar was shared by Khan on Instagram.
“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline,” Salman Khan wrote, hailing Allu Arjun, who featured in the original video song.
View this post on Instagram
The song Seeti Maar is the rendition of the famed Telugu song of the same name that featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to ... 08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
NEW DELHI – Indian comedian Sugandha Mishra and fiancé Sanket Bhosale are all set to ties the knot ...
- Babar Azam sends prayers to India facing Covid crisis09:59 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan qualify for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games09:24 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Ramadan 2021: Fiqh-e-Jafria fixes Fitrana at Rs300 per person08:40 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
-
- The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket ...08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ‘exciting’ TV project08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021