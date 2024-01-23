Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram Mandir ceremony

Indian entertainment industry's stars recently attended the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
From giant Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, to power couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, other notable figures including Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and producer Mahaveer Jain, participated in the highly-anticipated ceremony.
Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Aadinath Mangeshkar, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam were also in attendance. While Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff couldn't physically attend the event, they conveyed their wishes through video messages.
While India celebrates the consecration of Ram Mandir, Pakistani writer, Fatima Bhutto, took to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her discontentment over the attendance of noted stars.
Sharing a link of NDTV article about the celebrity presence at the event, Bhutto called Bollywood a “craven industry” and condemned the stars for celebrating the destruction of the Babri Masjid.
She wrote, “Bollywood is a craven industry. To see its stars dolled up to celebrate the destruction of the Babri Masjid and clicking selfies to cheer the hateful politics of the BJP is sickening.”
On November 9, 2022, India's Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of Hindus regarding the demolition of Babri Masjid and awarded the disputed land where the Mughal-era mosque stood for centuries to Hindus for the construction of a grand Ram temple.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
