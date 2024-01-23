Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram Mandir ceremony

Indian entertainment industry's stars recently attended the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

From giant Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, to power couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, other notable figures including Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and producer Mahaveer Jain, participated in the highly-anticipated ceremony.

Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Aadinath Mangeshkar, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam were also in attendance. While Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff couldn't physically attend the event, they conveyed their wishes through video messages.

While India celebrates the consecration of Ram Mandir, Pakistani writer, Fatima Bhutto, took to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her discontentment over the attendance of noted stars.

Sharing a link of NDTV article about the celebrity presence at the event, Bhutto called Bollywood a “craven industry” and condemned the stars for celebrating the destruction of the Babri Masjid.

She wrote, “Bollywood is a craven industry. To see its stars dolled up to celebrate the destruction of the Babri Masjid and clicking selfies to cheer the hateful politics of the BJP is sickening.”

On November 9, 2022, India's Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of Hindus regarding the demolition of Babri Masjid and awarded the disputed land where the Mughal-era mosque stood for centuries to Hindus for the construction of a grand Ram temple.