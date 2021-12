37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

At least 37 people died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh on Friday, police said.

The incident happened early in the morning near the southern rural town of Jhalokathi, 250 kilometres south of the capital Dhaka. The vessel was carrying around 500 people.

“The three-storey Obhijan 10 caught fire mid-river. We have recovered 37 bodies. The death toll may rise. Most died from the fire and a few by drowning after they jumped into the river,” local police chief Moinul Islam told the media.

Islam said the fire was believed to have originated in the engine room and then ripped through the ferry packed with people returning home from Dhaka.

“We have sent some 100 people with burn injuries to the hospitals in Barisal,” he said.

Witnesses said the fire originated at around 3am and quickly spread.

“We were sleeping on a mat on the ground floor deck. All the passengers were sleeping. My nine-year-old grandson, Nayeem, was with me, he jumped into the river. I don’t know what happened to him,” said an elderly grandmother.

Other survivors said they saw a small fire in the engine room as soon as the packed ferry set off from the Sadarghat river station in Dhaka at 9pm on Thursday.

“A lot of people ran for safety as the fire spread. A lot of people could not get out of their cabins where they were sleeping. Many jumped into the river,” said another survivor at Barisal Medical College Hospital.

Johar Ali, the local district administrator, said rescuers arrived at the scene within an hour after the fire broke out and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

“We spoke to passengers. And they said there were between 500 and 700 passengers,” he added.

“The fire went on for four or five hours before it was doused. The entire [ferry] has been gutted. But they managed to bring it to the shore,” Ali said.

Local television showed images of burnt motorcycles and gutted cabins inside the boat.

Shell-shocked survivors and their relatives crowded the shore as fire service and coast guard divers scoured the muddy waters.