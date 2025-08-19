Google introduces new AI-powered feature for creating audio versions of documents

Google Docs has introduced a new and advanced feature powered by Gemini Artificial Intelligence, allowing users to generate audio versions of their documents.

This feature was initially introduced earlier this year and has now been officially launched on the web, aiming to offer users a more convenient and engaging experience.

To access this feature, users need to open the Tools menu in Google Docs, where a new “Audio” option is now available. Clicking on it opens a pill-shaped player that displays the duration of the document. The player includes options like Play, Pause, and a scrubber bar. Additionally, users can adjust the playback speed and choose from realistic voice options according to their preferences.

Google Docs has included a variety of voice options, allowing users to listen to their documents in different tones or styles. Furthermore, users can embed an audio button in any document, enabling other readers to listen to the content directly.

Currently, this feature is available only in English and on the web version, starting from today. In addition, Google Docs has also launched a new feature for its Android app, which allows users to generate images.