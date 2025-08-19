Sirbaz Khan scales Tirich Mir, highest peak of Hindu Kush

Renowned mountaineer Sirbaz Khan has successfully scaled Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindu Kush range located in Chitral.

The expedition, named Tirich Mir Expedition 2025, was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and included both national and local climbers.

Standing at 7,708 meters, Tirich Mir was first summited in 1950 by a Norwegian team. This year marks the 75th anniversary of that historic ascent, celebrated as the “Platinum Jubilee” of Tirich Mir’s first climb.

Sirbaz Khan’s team also included two young climbers from Chitral, Akmal Naveed and Shamsul Qamar, who managed to reach 7,200 meters but could not summit.

Before the climb, Shamsul Qamar told V News that he was excited to be part of the mission to scale the majestic Tirich Mir, saying it would inspire local youth to take up mountaineering themselves and promote tourism in the region.

Recently, another Pakistani team led by Hunza’s renowned mountaineer Abdul Joshi also scaled Tirich Mir, becoming the first all-Pakistani team to do so.

The peak, located in Chitral’s Tirich Valley, is surrounded by folklore—locally believed to be the abode of fairies and regarded in Kalash traditions as the palace of gods.

Sirbaz Khan, from Hunza’s Shimshal Valley, is already celebrated as the first Pakistani climber to summit all 14 of the world’s peaks above 8,000 meters.