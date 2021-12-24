Russian President Putin says disrespecting Prophet Muhammad not freedom of expression
Share
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammed PBUH is not covered by freedom of expression.
The United Russia leader, who has established himself as one pole in the great global debate of the era, said that insults to the Prophet are a violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam, Russian News Agency TASS reported.
He made the statements during his annual press conference where he stressed the significance of artistic freedom without hindrance to religious freedom.
The 69-year-old asserted artistic freedom in general but also stressed to discern its limits saying it should not attack the freedom of other communities.
Russians are in the tradition of respecting other cultures and religions since the country that represents 11 percent of the world's landmass is evolved as a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society, Putin opined saying this respect comes in short supply in other nations.
The notable statesman also slammed posting photos of Nazis on the internet saying such as the one titled the Immortal Regiment dedicated to Russians that died in World War Two.
He cited an example of the attack on the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after its publication of cartoons of Islam’s Prophet. Adding that such acts rooted extremist reprisals.
Dutch anti-Islam party to hold Prophet Muhammad ... 11:48 PM | 12 Jun, 2018
AMSTERDAM - Dutch anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders has confirmed that a Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) cartoon contest will ...
Back in 2006, Putin called the caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad an inadmissible provocation. He condemned blasphemous cartoons saying these incidents create an additional rift between faiths, and offend and provoke worshippers.
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani-American Adeel Rana makes history as first deputy inspector ...04:36 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Master Changan Shifts To Top Gear In Marketing As Alsvin Shakes Up ...03:37 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar to be in action one more time in Legends ...03:26 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Another gas explosion in sewer injures 3 in Karachi02:49 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Russian President Putin says disrespecting Prophet Muhammad not ...02:11 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Sarwat Gilani celebrates birthday with family and friends11:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Mariam Ansari marries Moin Khan’s son Owais09:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Ali Ansari shows off his killer dance moves at sister's wedding07:29 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021