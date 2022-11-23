Dozens injured after powerful earthquake hits Türkiye

10:35 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Dozens injured after powerful earthquake hits Türkiye
Share

ISTANBUL – At least 35 people were injured after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Wednesday struck northwestern Türkiye, with tremors felt in capital Ankara, Istanbul and other regions.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in a statement said that there were no reports of loss of life at the moment, adding that scanning of area is being conducted.

's northwestern Duzce province, with tremors felt in Istanbul city, capital Ankara and other regions, officials said.

The earthquake hit Duzce province at 4:08 am [local time], Türkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD said, adding that 70 aftershocks were reported in the region.

People were sleeping when the earthquake hit the region and videos circulating on social media show people running out buildings in panic.

AFAD said electricity supply in Duzce province had been snapped as a precautionary measure, adding that blankets and warm food are being provided to people. 

At least five killed as back-to-back earthquakes ... 09:16 AM | 2 Jul, 2022

TEHRAN – At least five people were killed and 12 others injured after three back-to-back earthquakes hit southern ...

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the ...
09:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Factory fire kills 36 workers in China
09:56 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
Pakistan sends condolences as quake kills more ...
04:55 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter ...
02:09 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Police outline rules ...
08:31 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Joe Biden, first octogenarian US President, to ...
08:59 PM | 19 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal, Wahaj, Nazish to star in upcoming webseries
12:40 AM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr