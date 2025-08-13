How much Taxes are Pakistanis paying on Petrol, Diesel prices in 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government collected Rs1,220.21 billion in petroleum levy revenue during first months of fiscal year 2024–25, which is 20 more compared to Rs1,020 billion in FY2023–24.

Latest data shared by Ministry of Finance shows that sales tax on petroleum products remains at zero, while levy provides substantial income for federal government, as unlike sales tax. which is shared with province, levy revenue stays entirely with the centre.

From August 1, the petroleum levy on petrol was raised from Rs75.52 to Rs78.02 per litre, and on diesel from Rs74.31 to Rs77.01 per litre. An additional Climate Support levy of Rs2.50 per litre has also been introduced on both fuels, further adding to consumer costs.

Experts warn that with gradual increases expected in the coming years, the levy will continue to place additional financial pressure on the public.