Bangladeshi girl raped by nearly 200 men in India during three months

NEW DEHLI – A 14-year-old Bangladeshi girl was allegedly raped by 200 men in three months in an area of Maharashtra state of India.

The victim was recovered from a gang during a raid conducted by anti-smuggling unit of police along with an NGO in Palghar district on July 26.

The girl told police that she was raped by nearly 200 men during three months. Police said ten people, including two women, have been arrested in the case. They had alleged provide assistance to smuggling the girl from Bangladesh to India.

The victim revealed that she was first shifted to Gujrat where he suffered sexual assault, alleging that she was also made to consume drugs.

Reports said the Bangladeshi girl had left her home after she failed in a subject in school, adding that a woman allegedly handed her over to the gang involved in the heinous business.

Police have dispatched teams to different areas of the country to make arrests in the case. The gang was involved in supplying girls to Maharashtra, Gujrat, Karnataka and other cities. The case has been registered under various sections including human smuggling.