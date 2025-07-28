Social Media friendship turns ugly as woman blackmails PAF officer with Rape Threats

MIANWALI – Another case of blackmail after social media friendship surfaced, this time a serving Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot whose relationship with woman ended with false rape allegations.

As per FIR at Mianwali Police Station, PAF officer claims he was targeted through fake social media profile by a woman posing as ‘Rafia from Multan’, who allegedly used an emotional story to lure him and to trap him in a web of lies and threats when he refused to marry her.

The two reportedly met in person in April this year in Multan, where pilot discovered that her real identity was completely different and he ended all communication.

He alleged that the woman started calling him incessantly, demanding he marry her, and when he refused, she threatened to falsely accuse him of rape and ruin his career. The pilot, who is posted at M.M. Alam Airbase, says his life and reputation were put on the line.

FIR also reveals that same woman allegedly filed fake rape case in 2021 under Section 376 PPC in Multan against another man, suggesting a disturbing pattern of malicious legal manipulation. PAF officer is now seeking urgent protection and has appealed to the authorities to take strict action before his life and service are destroyed by a dangerous smear campaign.

Police lodged case under serious charges, including Sections related to fraud, cheating, false defamation and Telegraph Act for harassment. This case triggered public outrage and raised serious concerns about the misuse of social media and legal systems for blackmail and personal revenge.