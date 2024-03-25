Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch year’s first ‘Chand Grahan’ tonight?

ISLAMABAD – The year's first Lunar Eclipse is happening tonight and people are excited to witness the rare astronomical phenomenon as it involve striking visual effects, like the Moon turning half and red.
Watching the moon entering Earth's shadow and changing color is no less than a visually stunning and memorable experience for people around the globe.
Monday's astronomical event is a penumbral lunar eclipse in which outer part of Earth's shadow is cast across the lunar surface.
People in parts of the world will witness the first lunar eclipse of the year, known as 'Chand Grahan,' which will last nearly four hours. People in Pakistan, and India and neighboring countries will have no luck this time watching the rare astro event.
The Lunar Eclipse will begin at 9:53 am, peak at 12:12 pm, and end at 2:32 pm. The eclipse will start on the night of March 24, 2024, for places six hours or more behind GMT.
People in North and South America, Europe, and some parts of Asia and Africa will witness the Lunar sight.
|Lunar Eclipse 2024
|Time (PST)
|Eclipse Begins
|09:53 am
|Peak Eclipse
|12:12 pm
|Eclipse Ends
|02:32 pm
|Start (March 24 GMT)
|Night of March 24, 2024 (for places 6+ hours behind GMT)
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
