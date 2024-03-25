Search

Pakistan

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch year’s first ‘Chand Grahan’ tonight?

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 25 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The year's first Lunar Eclipse is happening tonight and people are excited to witness the rare astronomical phenomenon as it involve striking visual effects, like the Moon turning half and red.

Watching the moon entering Earth's shadow and changing color is no less than a visually stunning and memorable experience for people around the globe.

Monday's astronomical event is a penumbral lunar eclipse in which outer part of Earth's shadow is cast across the lunar surface.

Chand Grahan 2024

People in parts of the world will witness the first lunar eclipse of the year, known as 'Chand Grahan,' which will last nearly four hours. People in Pakistan, and India and neighboring countries will have no luck this time watching the rare astro event.

The Lunar Eclipse will begin at 9:53 am, peak at 12:12 pm, and end at 2:32 pm. The eclipse will start on the night of March 24, 2024, for places six hours or more behind GMT.

People in North and South America, Europe, and some parts of Asia and Africa will witness the Lunar sight. 

Lunar Eclipse 2024 Time (PST)
Eclipse Begins 09:53 am
Peak Eclipse 12:12 pm
Eclipse Ends 02:32 pm
Start (March 24 GMT) Night of March 24, 2024 (for places 6+ hours behind GMT)

